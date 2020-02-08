$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFBC traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

