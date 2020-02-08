$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 10,363,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,349,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

