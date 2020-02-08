$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.65. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.45. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.