$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 39,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,021. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $738.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

