10,739 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after buying an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18.

