127 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 443,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 114,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,475,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,044,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $864.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $859.02 and its 200-day moving average is $818.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $578.61 and a twelve month high of $893.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

