1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PIH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. 1347 Property Insurance has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

