13,804 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 236,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.