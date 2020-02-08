1,594 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

