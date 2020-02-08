1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

FCCY stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,741. The company has a market cap of $176.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

