$2.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commscope by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 1,941,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

