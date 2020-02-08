$20.61 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) will report sales of $20.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.60 million and the highest is $20.61 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $17.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $87.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $87.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $97.89 million, with estimates ranging from $96.70 million to $99.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 65,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,486. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

