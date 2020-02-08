20,829 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.05.

