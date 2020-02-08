$213.59 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) to announce sales of $213.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.30 million to $215.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $192.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $870.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $872.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $966.36 million, with estimates ranging from $949.71 million to $976.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 10,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $430,126.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 452,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 77.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 256.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 113,158 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

