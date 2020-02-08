2,203 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $138.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

