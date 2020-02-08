2,301 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 153,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

