2,399 Shares in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.65.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $229.82 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

