2,728 Shares in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

