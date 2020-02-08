2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Hold Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut 2U from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.77.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 3,156,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,045. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

