$31.26 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post sales of $31.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.66 million to $33.53 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $109.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.55 million to $110.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170.37 million, with estimates ranging from $169.40 million to $171.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,325,707.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $54,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,237,681 shares of company stock worth $38,164,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.52. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

