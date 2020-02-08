31,229 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $44.42. 1,111,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

