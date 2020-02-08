3,200 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $163.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,381. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.46. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

