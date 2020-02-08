3,473 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,286.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.