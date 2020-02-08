37,610 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 10,396,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,378,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

