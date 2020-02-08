412 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 412 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $152,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $313.63. 1,887,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,340. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

