42,732 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Suncor Energy accounts for 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.10. 6,949,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,867. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

