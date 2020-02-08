4,786 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by SkyOak Wealt LLC

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,968 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,696,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,115,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 172,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.32. 2,946,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

