4,842 Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 149,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $117.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.78. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $255,300.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $964,133.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

