4NEW Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,315.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, LATOKEN and Cobinhood. 4NEW has a market cap of $22,385.00 and approximately $4,315.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.03013270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00219159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Hotbit, BitForex, Exrates, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

