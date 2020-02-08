51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOBS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get 51job alerts:

JOBS stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 74,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,237. 51job has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.05.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $138.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 395,983 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 51job by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in 51job by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.