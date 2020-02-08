5,302 Shares in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Timken by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $19,323,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

