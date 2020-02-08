$613.86 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce sales of $613.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.30 million and the lowest is $611.10 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $579.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 216,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 217,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,355. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

