$68.30 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will announce $68.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.35 million to $69.70 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $66.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $267.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.80 million to $269.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.27 million, with estimates ranging from $254.19 million to $274.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Street Properties.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSP. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ FSP traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.77. 113,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

