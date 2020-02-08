839 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $333.75. 4,678,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.35 and a 200-day moving average of $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.47 and a twelve month high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

