A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of -0.03. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.