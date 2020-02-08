A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.20%.
Shares of AMRK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of -0.03. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
