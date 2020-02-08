Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.00.

AXAS remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,319,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.88. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 907,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 157,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

