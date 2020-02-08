Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.73. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,902,470 shares trading hands.

ACST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

