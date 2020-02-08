Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,745 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after purchasing an additional 354,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 12,919,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

