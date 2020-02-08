Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,130,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,745 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,186,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,940,000 after purchasing an additional 354,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
ATVI stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 12,919,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.84.
In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
