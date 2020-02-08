Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $61.53. 12,919,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303,089 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

