adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Cap of $455,483.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $455,483.00 and approximately $43,993.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adbank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.23 or 0.03480082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00221323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00130846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank was first traded on November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,514,457 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.