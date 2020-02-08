Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of Addus Homecare worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. 100,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $101.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $2,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,108,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $651,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

