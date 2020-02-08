AdEx (ADX) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, Binance and IDEX. AdEx has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

