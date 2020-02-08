ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.23. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 73,900 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

