Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.55. Adobe has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.