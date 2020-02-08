ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,789. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a PEG ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 195,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth approximately $7,051,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.