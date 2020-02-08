Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.53, 2,787,263 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,397,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADRO. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 26,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

