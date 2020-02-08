Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Down 6.4%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.24, 704,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 937,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $697.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,635,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 530,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

