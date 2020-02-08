AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth $56,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.93. 2,341,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,802. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

