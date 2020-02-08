AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-4.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. AFLAC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.32-4.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.80.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of AFL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In related news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.