AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.85.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.85. 730,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,576. AGCO has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.